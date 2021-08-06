Left Menu

Khel Ratna Award to be called Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: PM Modi

The Prime Minister further said that Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride to India.

Updated: 06-08-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that he has been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. He said respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The Prime Minister further said that Major Dhyan Chand was among India's foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride to India. It is fitting that our nation's highest sporting honour will be named after him.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

"The exceptional performance of the Men's and Women's Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation. There is a renewed interest in Hockey that is emerging across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.

Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!

Jai Hind!

Major Dhyan Chand was among India's foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride to India. It is fitting that our nation's highest sporting honour will be named after him.

(With Inputs from PIB)

