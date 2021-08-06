Rain stops play as India reach 132/4 on day 3
A steady drizzle once again stopped proceedings on the third day of the opening Test match between India and England with the visitors reaching 132 for 4, adding seven runs to their overnight score, here on Friday.Rishabh Pant 13 batting was in company of KL Rahul 58 batting with only 11 deliveries being bowled before umpires called for covers.The highlight of the short duration was Pants cover drive off Anderson, giving the seamer a charge down the track.On the second day, India lost four quick wickets after an opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Rahul.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A steady drizzle once again stopped proceedings on the third day of the opening Test match between India and England with the visitors reaching 132 for 4, adding seven runs to their overnight score, here on Friday.
Rishabh Pant (13 batting) was in company of KL Rahul (58 batting) with only 11 deliveries being bowled before umpires called for covers.
The highlight of the short duration was Pant's cover drive off Anderson, giving the seamer a charge down the track.
On the second day, India lost four quick wickets after an opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Rahul. Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) off successive deliveries to effect the slump. Ajinkya Rahane was run-out for 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Virat Kohli
- Anderson
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Pant
- England
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Rohit Sharma
- KL Rahul
- Rahul
- India
ALSO READ
Cricket-Khan injury adds to India's woes ahead of England test series
COVID app told nearly 620,000 to isolate in England, Wales
After Avesh, Washington out of England series
Ping pong: Spat over tracing app as shelves empty in England
England's COVID R number unchanged, daily growth rate broadly stable