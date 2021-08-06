Left Menu

Rain stops play as India reach 132/4 on day 3

A steady drizzle once again stopped proceedings on the third day of the opening Test match between India and England with the visitors reaching 132 for 4, adding seven runs to their overnight score, here on Friday.Rishabh Pant 13 batting was in company of KL Rahul 58 batting with only 11 deliveries being bowled before umpires called for covers.The highlight of the short duration was Pants cover drive off Anderson, giving the seamer a charge down the track.On the second day, India lost four quick wickets after an opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Rahul.

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:01 IST
Rain stops play as India reach 132/4 on day 3
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A steady drizzle once again stopped proceedings on the third day of the opening Test match between India and England with the visitors reaching 132 for 4, adding seven runs to their overnight score, here on Friday.

Rishabh Pant (13 batting) was in company of KL Rahul (58 batting) with only 11 deliveries being bowled before umpires called for covers.

The highlight of the short duration was Pant's cover drive off Anderson, giving the seamer a charge down the track.

On the second day, India lost four quick wickets after an opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Rahul. Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) off successive deliveries to effect the slump. Ajinkya Rahane was run-out for 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021