Olympics-Athletics-Birthday girl Palmisano celebrates with women's walk gold

Italy's Antonella Palmisano gave herself the perfect birthday gift on Friday by winning Olympic gold in the women's 20km walk - and said the fact that she turned 30 on the day of the race had made her even more determined to win it. Her victory in Sapporo also sealed a rare double after compatriot and training partner Massimo Stano's triumph in the equivalent men's race on Thursday, adding further lustre to what has been a memorable track and field Games for Italy.

"I won because it's my birthday and I really believed it. I've been dreaming of this moment for a long time," Palmisano told reporters after grabbing Italy's first gold in the event in a time of 1:29:12. Colombia's Sandra Lorena Arenas claimed silver and China's Liu Hong, who won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, took bronze.

Palmisano, who trains with Stano under coach Patrizio Parcesepe, credited their humble roots for giving them the drive to top the podium on consecutive days. "I trained with Massimo Stano in the countdown to the Olympics. We both believed very much we could do it. We come from very small towns in the south of Italy and we wanted to do something big," she said.

Palmisano added that the unusually hot weather in Sapporo on Friday was not an issue for her because she had gotten accustomed to Japan's summer heat by training with Stano in Tokorozawa, a city near Tokyo. "It was much hotter in Tokorozawa than today. I like this temperature very much, I didn't feel the heat," she said.

It was a tight leaders' pack through the first three-quarters of the race until Palmisano moved ahead at the 16km mark. She then turned on the jets around 18km mark, extending her lead to finish 25 seconds ahead of Arenas. Under race walking rules one foot must be in contact with the ground at all times, and penalties took a heartbreaking toll some runners.

Brazil's Erica Sena had looked set to take bronze but received a third warning just ahead of the finish line and had to sit out for two minutes. She finished 11th. Similarly, world record holder Yang Jiayu of China had been in third place just before 18km, when she too had to serve a penalty. She finished 12th.

Palmisano and Stano's back-to-back wins followed an unprecedented double for Italy on Sunday, when Lamont Marcell Jacobs and Gianmarco Tamberi claimed upset victories in the men's 100m and high jump respectively within minutes of each other.

