Olympics-Hockey-Netherlands win gold with 3-1 victory over Argentina

The Netherlands won their fourth Olympic women's hockey title by defeating Argentina 3-1 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. After the first quarter ended without any score, the Dutch, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Games, took the lead thanks to a goal by Margot van Geffen off a penalty corner.

They extended their lead as flicking specialist Caia van Maasakker netted two more penalty corners. Argentina replied with moments left to play in the first half when Agustina Gorzelany also scored off a penalty corner.

Las Leonas kept fighting after the halftime break but were unable to score another goal, settling for the silver medal. Britain earned the bronze with a hard-fought 4-3 win over India in hot conditions earlier on Friday.

Britain, who had won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took a two-goal lead in the second quarter through Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson. India, who have never won an Olympic medal in women's hockey, pulled level after drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored twice off penalty corners.

Britain then conceded another goal that gave India a 3-2 lead going into the break, but they kept fighting to turn the tables in the final leg of their Tokyo campaign. Hollie Pearne-Webb equalized in the 35th minute before Grace Balsdon scored Britain's winning goal from a penalty corner in the last quarter.

"We're a very resilient group and that's what we showed there at the end," Pearne-Webb told reporters. "Really pleased that we could come here and get it across the line." India's loss meant the women's team could not match the feat of the men's team https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/hockey-india-win-bronze-after-5-4-win-over-germany-2021-08-05, who won the country's first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years, prevailing in a nine-goal thriller against Germany in the bronze medal match.

Britain took a knee against racism and discrimination shortly before the match got underway.

