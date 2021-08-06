Olympics-Climbing-Slovenia's Garnbret displays bouldering mastery ahead of decider

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret displayed her mastery of the bouldering discipline to top the standings ahead of the deciding event in the women's Olympic climbing final on Friday. Bouldering, the second of three events finalists must compete in, requires climbers to use problem-solving skills to scale a series of obstacles set along a low wall.

In the men's final on Thursday, the three bouldering challenges https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL8N2PD0P2?edition-redirect=ca had progressed from relatively easy to effectively impossible, ultimately influencing the outcome of the competition. The bouldering series in the women's final exposed the gap between Garnbret and the rest of the field, with the 22-year-old alone managing to reach the top in two of the three problems, while the others failed to solve even one.

Advertisement

U.S. climber Brooke Raboutou came tantalising close in two of the problems, but could not sustain her grip on the final handholds, falling off the wall just before completing the challenges. Garnbret, who won back-to-back bouldering world championships in 2018 and 2019, came fifth in the opening speed event - a head-to-head race up a 15m (49ft) wall - but now sits in pole position ahead of the lead section, a timed endurance climb.

The combined score, a multiplication of rankings across the three events, determines the overall winner. Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw was in second place after a poor showing in bouldering.

The 27-year-old had taken an early lead, winning the opener after knocking more than a tenth of a second off the women's world speed climbing record to reach the top in 6.84 seconds. Japanese medal hope Miho Nonaka rounds off the top three heading into the lead section.

The women's final concludes climbing's first appearance at the Olympics. On Thursday, Spanish teenager Alberto Gines Lopez clinched the sport's first gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/climbing-spains-gines-lopez-claims-first-climbing-gold-thrilling-olympic-debut-2021-08-05 in a gripping men's final, while silver went to Nathaniel Coleman of the United States and bronze to Austria's Jakob Schubert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)