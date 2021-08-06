Indian 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but fails to qualify for final in Olympics

The Indian 4x400m relay quartet shattered the Asian record with a 3:00:25 effort in the Olympics heat race but failed to qualify for the final round by a whisker here on Friday.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob ran 3 minutes 25 second to finish fourth in the second heat.

Advertisement

India missed out the eight-team final as they ended at ninth spot overall. The first three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record was in the name of Qatar which had clocked 3:00.56 while winning the gold in the 2018 Asian Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)