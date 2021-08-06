Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Cheptegei adds 5,000m gold to 10,000 silver

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder, won the men's 5,000 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to add to his 10,000m silver from last week. The 24-year-old set the pace early in the 12-and-a-half-lap race but was soon overtaken by a host of his competitors on a balmy evening at the Olympic Stadium.

But with about 600m remaining he found a different gear to surge past the pack and retake the lead to win in 12:58:15. Mohammed Ahmed of Canada clinched the silver while American Paul Chelimo claimed the bronze medal with a season's best time of 12:59:05, falling over the line after struggling at the end.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)