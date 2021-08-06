Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Cheptegei adds 5,000m gold to 10,000 silver
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder, won the men's 5,000 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to add to his 10,000m silver from last week. Mohammed Ahmed of Canada clinched the silver while American Paul Chelimo claimed the bronze medal with a season's best time of 12:59:05, falling over the line after struggling at the end.
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder, won the men's 5,000 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to add to his 10,000m silver from last week. The 24-year-old set the pace early in the 12-and-a-half-lap race but was soon overtaken by a host of his competitors on a balmy evening at the Olympic Stadium.
But with about 600m remaining he found a different gear to surge past the pack and retake the lead to win in 12:58:15. Mohammed Ahmed of Canada clinched the silver while American Paul Chelimo claimed the bronze medal with a season's best time of 12:59:05, falling over the line after struggling at the end.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joshua Cheptegei
- Tokyo Olympics
- Canada
- Uganda
- American
- Paul Chelimo
ALSO READ
Olympics-Canada to have 30-40 athletes at Friday's opening ceremony
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have a shot at being green
Tokyo Olympics: Sania, Ankita to clash with Ukrainian duo in first round, Nagal to face tricky draw
Sumit Nagal to face Denis Istomin in opening round at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: IOA to participate in opening ceremony with 50 attendees