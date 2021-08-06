Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Cheptegei adds 5,000m gold to 10,000 silver

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder, won the men's 5,000 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to add to his 10,000m silver from last week. Mohammed Ahmed of Canada clinched the silver while American Paul Chelimo claimed the bronze medal with a season's best time of 12:59:05, falling over the line after struggling at the end.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:00 IST
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder, won the men's 5,000 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to add to his 10,000m silver from last week. The 24-year-old set the pace early in the 12-and-a-half-lap race but was soon overtaken by a host of his competitors on a balmy evening at the Olympic Stadium.

But with about 600m remaining he found a different gear to surge past the pack and retake the lead to win in 12:58:15. Mohammed Ahmed of Canada clinched the silver while American Paul Chelimo claimed the bronze medal with a season's best time of 12:59:05, falling over the line after struggling at the end.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

