Left Menu

Sjoerd Marijne steps down as India women's hockey team coach

Hours after the Indian women's hockey team finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics and won the hearts of the fans back home, coach Sjoerd Marijne announced that he would be stepping down as the coach of the women's national hockey team.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:12 IST
Sjoerd Marijne steps down as India women's hockey team coach
Coach Marijne with the Indian women's hockey team (Photo/ Sjoerd Marijne Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Hours after the Indian women's hockey team finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics and won the hearts of the fans back home, coach Sjoerd Marijne announced that he would be stepping down as the coach of the women's national hockey team. "It was my last match with the team," said Marijne during a virtual press conference on Friday.

The Dutch coach had taken charge of the team for the first time in 2017. "The Hockey India officials were left impressed with his work that he was asked to take charge of the men's team. However, he returned back to the women's hockey team after the 2018 Commonwealth Games," stated the official website of the Olympics.

In the Olympic qualifiers, the Indian women's hockey team beat the US 5-1 in the first game. However, in the next match, they went down 4-1 and just about managed to make the cut for the Olympics. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marijne stayed back in India and resumed the practice sessions as soon as they were permitted to train. In January 2021, the team flew to Argentina where they drew two matches and lost on four occasions.

In February, they set sail for Germany for another exposure trip as part of their preparations where the team failed to win. However, they gained vital experience which helped them immensely. At the Olympics, they had a dream run where they beat world no.3 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. However, in the semi-final and in the bronze medal play-off, they lost to Argentina and Great Britain respectively to finish fourth, which is their best performance ever at the Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021