Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's relay team finishes 4th in Heat 2, misses qualifying for finals

Indian men's 4x400m relay team finished fourth in Heat 2 registering a time of 3.00.25 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:15 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's relay team finishes 4th in Heat 2, misses qualifying for finals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian men's 4x400m relay team finished fourth in Heat 2 registering a time of 3.00.25 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday. The Indian team comprising Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah, and Anas Muhamad Yahiya broke the Asian record but failed to qualify for the finals.

The Indian side finished ninth overall out of 16 teams as they missed out on qualifying for the final by a whisker. Earlier in the day, India's Gurpreet Singh dropped out of the men's 50km race walk event after competing for around 35Km as he was cramping due to the gruelling heat and humidity.

At halfway point of 25km, Gurpreet was in the 49th position with the time of 2:01:54. Earlier on Thursday, India's KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul had a disappointing show in the men's 20m race walk as they were not able to finish in the top ten.

Sandeep finished at the 23rd spot while Rahul and Irfan finished at the 47th and 52nd spots respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021