Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Russian team tops technicals, China close behind

The folksong-themed routine and clean moves of the Russian team put them top of the scoreboard for the technical routine in synchronised swimming on Friday, with China hot on their heels just over a point behind.

The result left the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) poised to take gold as they have in every Olympic event since 2000, with four-times Games veteran Svetlana Romashina - the most decorated Olympian in synchronised swimming - eyeing a seventh Games title. Russia finished with 97.2979 points to China's 96.2310, setting the stage for a showdown at Saturday's final.

Ukraine were third, overcoming a glitch at the start of their routine when the wrong music played as they were posing poolside, forcing them to start over. Romashina posted on Instagram that the Russian team was "ready to fight", and they lived up to that with their fast-paced routine, notable for the height of their thrusts and their splits, as well how tightly they swam together.

Vlada Chigireva said the team wanted to savour their time. "Some girls waited for this moment all their life. Today, we showed our love to everyone," she said. "We shined and danced to show everyone our soul, to see smiles on everyone's faces."

China, who won team silver at Rio 2016, were only slightly less sharp with their routine to a powerful Chinese-themed song that featured a high twist lift and sharp water splashes. "Our team has improved a lot in terms of teamwork and stamina in the last few years," said Wang Qianyi. "We performed after Russia, but we focused on our movements. We were prepared, so we did not feel the pressure."

The top two teams set themselves clearly apart from the rest of the field but Ukraine powered back from their musical mishap to third place, setting up a showdown with a Japan eager to retain the bronze they won in Rio. "It was an interesting experience. It happened for the first time. But it's okay, it made us more angry and powerful," said Kseniya Sydorenko, a 35-year-old veteran of the Ukraine team.

Japan were in fourth with a karate-themed routine set to music featuring taiko drums and traditional flutes, seeking to avenge their failure to retain the duet bronze they won in Rio. "Using our regrets from the duet and the karate theme, we were able to use all our energy to swim powerfully," said Yukiko Inui. "But to be honest, we were unable to gain the points we thought we had gotten."

While the duet routines tended towards the moody and dark, the team performances were lively, with Canada using hip-hop and rap music and others lavish classical themes. Ten teams had been set to compete but Greece were forced to withdraw after four athletes tested positive for COVID-19. (Additional reporting by Akiko Okamoto, writing by Elaine Lies Editing by Toby Davis)