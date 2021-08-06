Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Miller-Uibo wins women's 400m, bronze for Felix

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the women's 400 metres in 48.36 seconds on Friday, retaining her Olympic title, as American Allyson Felix took bronze, her record 10th Olympic medal.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:21 IST
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the women's 400 metres in 48.36 seconds on Friday, retaining her Olympic title, as American Allyson Felix took bronze, her record 10th Olympic medal. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic took silver.

Miller-Uibo wrested control of the lead on the second bend and delivering her trademark final surge to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic titles in the event since France's Marie-Jose Perec in 1996. Felix's bronze made her the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, edging ahead of Jamaica's Merlene Ottey.

She has also equalled compatriot Carl Lewis’s Olympic medal count and is widely expected to contend in Saturday's 4x400m relay final for one more shot at the podium in her fifth and final Games.

