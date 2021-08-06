Left Menu

Olympics-Wrestling-India assistant coach sent home for assaulting referee

The IOA official declined to share any details of the incident when contacted by Reuters. Media reports in India said Gaidarov assaulted the official after Deepak Punia lost the 86kg freestyle bronze medal bout against San Marino's Myles Nazim Amine on Thursday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:23 IST
Olympics-Wrestling-India assistant coach sent home for assaulting referee
  • Country:
  • Japan

A Belarusian member of India's wrestling coaching staff is being sent home for assaulting a referee at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Friday. "Indian wrestling team's foreign assistant coach Mr Murad Gaidarov, who was involved in an uncalled (for) incident of assault on one of the match referees, is being withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympic Village immediately..." tweeted IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta.

The Belarusian, a former Olympic silver medallist, was flying back to India on a late flight, Mehta added. The IOA official declined to share any details of the incident when contacted by Reuters.

Media reports in India said Gaidarov assaulted the official after Deepak Punia lost the 86kg freestyle bronze medal bout against San Marino's Myles Nazim Amine on Thursday. Gaidarov was disqualified from the 2004 Olympics for exchanging blows with his opponent after losing his quarter-final bout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021