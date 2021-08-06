Soccer-Guardiola says Man City not thinking about Messi
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:32 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday the Premier League champions had no plans to make a move for Lionel Messi now that the Argentine striker is leaving Barcelona.
"Right now it's not in our thoughts," the former Barcelona player and manager told reporters, a day after City completed the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League record 100 million pounds ($139 million). ($1 = 0.7190 pounds)
