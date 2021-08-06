Left Menu

Soccer-Pereira joins Saudi club Al Hilal from West Brom

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:39 IST
Soccer-Pereira joins Saudi club Al Hilal from West Brom

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira has joined Saudi club Al Hilal, the English Championship team said on Friday, four days after the Brazilian publicly expressed his desire to leave the West Midlands club.

Pereira tweeted on Monday he felt "disrespected as a professional" at West Brom and wanted to leave "in a fair and correct manner".

The 25-year-old joined West Brom on loan from Sporting Lisbon in 2019 and made his move permanent the next year. He scored 20 goals in two seasons at West Brom, but could not help them from being relegated from the Premier League last season.

