India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics

Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day 14 of competitions on Friday.
Athletics: *Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat finished 17th and 32nd respectively in the women's 20km race walk event.
*Gurpreet Singh did not finish the men's 50km race walk event.
*Indian team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob finished fourth in Heat 2 and ninth overall in men's 4x400 relay race; failed to qualify for final.
Golf: *Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar at second and tied 51st respectively at the end of women's individual stroke play round 3.
Hockey: *India lost to Great Britain 3-4 in women's bronze medal match.
Wrestling: *Bajrang Punia beat Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) 3-3 in opening round, beat Morteza Cheka Ghiasi (Iran) 2-1 in quarterfinals, lost to Haji Aliyev (Azerbaijan) 5-12 in semifinals of men's 65kg freestyle event; will play for the bronze medal.
*Seema Bisla lost to Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) 1-3 in first round of women's 50kg freestyle event.
