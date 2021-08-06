India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics

Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day 14 of competitions on Friday.

Athletics: *Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat finished 17th and 32nd respectively in the women's 20km race walk event.

Advertisement

*Gurpreet Singh did not finish the men's 50km race walk event.

*Indian team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob finished fourth in Heat 2 and ninth overall in men's 4x400 relay race; failed to qualify for final.

Golf: *Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar at second and tied 51st respectively at the end of women's individual stroke play round 3.

Hockey: *India lost to Great Britain 3-4 in women's bronze medal match.

Wrestling: *Bajrang Punia beat Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) 3-3 in opening round, beat Morteza Cheka Ghiasi (Iran) 2-1 in quarterfinals, lost to Haji Aliyev (Azerbaijan) 5-12 in semifinals of men's 65kg freestyle event; will play for the bronze medal.

*Seema Bisla lost to Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) 1-3 in first round of women's 50kg freestyle event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)