Left Menu

India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:42 IST
India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics
  • Country:
  • Japan

Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day 14 of competitions on Friday.

Athletics: *Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat finished 17th and 32nd respectively in the women's 20km race walk event.

*Gurpreet Singh did not finish the men's 50km race walk event.

*Indian team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob finished fourth in Heat 2 and ninth overall in men's 4x400 relay race; failed to qualify for final.

Golf: *Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar at second and tied 51st respectively at the end of women's individual stroke play round 3.

Hockey: *India lost to Great Britain 3-4 in women's bronze medal match.

Wrestling: *Bajrang Punia beat Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) 3-3 in opening round, beat Morteza Cheka Ghiasi (Iran) 2-1 in quarterfinals, lost to Haji Aliyev (Azerbaijan) 5-12 in semifinals of men's 65kg freestyle event; will play for the bronze medal.

*Seema Bisla lost to Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) 1-3 in first round of women's 50kg freestyle event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021