Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Kipyegon wins women's 1500 metres gold

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon retained her Olympic title in the women's 1,500 metres at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, breaking the Olympic record as she denied Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan her dream of winning an unprecedented Olympic treble. Hassan had to settle for bronze as Britain's Laura Muir took silver. She also plans to compete in the 10,000m on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:42 IST
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon retained her Olympic title in the women's 1,500 metres at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, breaking the Olympic record as she denied Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan her dream of winning an unprecedented Olympic treble.

Hassan had to settle for bronze as Britain's Laura Muir took silver. It was a fast race as Hassan quickly moved to the front with Kipyegon right behind her. But the Kenyan accelerated to grab the lead on the last lap and won with a time of 3:53.11.

Hassan came into the race as the newly crowned 5,000m Olympic champion, a first of what she had hoped would be a hat-trick of golds. She also plans to compete in the 10,000m on Saturday.

