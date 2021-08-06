Soccer-Sevilla cancel Villa friendly due to COVID-19
La Liga side Sevilla said https://www.sevillafc.es/en/actual/news/sevilla-fc-suspend-trip-england-covid on Friday they would not travel to Birmingham for their pre-season friendly on Saturday against Premier League club Aston Villa for COVID-19 reasons.
It did not specify what these were, but Villa said in a statement https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2021/august/Sevilla-pre-season-fixture-update there had been a coronavirus outbreak in Sevilla's squad.
Sevilla added they will not play any more friendlies before their 2021-22 La Liga campaign, which begins on Aug. 15 at home to Rayo Vallecano.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
