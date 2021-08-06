Left Menu

Japanese government approves Indian contingent's visit to its Embassy in Tokyo

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:49 IST
Japanese government approves Indian contingent's visit to its Embassy in Tokyo
  • Japan

The Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, including the medal winners, has got the required approval from the Japanese government to leave the Games Village and travel to the Indian Embassy for a felicitation ceremony on Saturday.

With the Olympics taking place amid rising COVID-19 cases in the host city and the country, athletes and officials are confined to the Games Village and competition venues.

Deputy Chef de Mission Prem Kumar Verma told PTI that it's an honour for the contingent to be invited by Indian Ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma.

The Ambassador will felicitate the medal winners, besides interacting with other athletes.

''We wanted around 30 members of our contingent to be at the Embassy but the clearance has only come for 13 (due to COVID-19 infection control guidelines). It will be a privilege for all of us to meet the Ambassador,'' Verma said. Bronze winning men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, bronze winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won a silver, are expected to be part of the team to visit the Embassy.

Among the Indian officials, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, Chef de Mission B P Baishya, his deputy Verma, Indian Boxing Federation chief Ajay Singh, Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Singh will be there.

The Games organisers have asked the Indian contingent to strictly follow the COVID-19 counter measures at the Indian Embassy, just like they have been following in the Village and competition venues.

