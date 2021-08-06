Eng vs Ind, 1st Test: Pant departs but Rahul, Jadeja help visitors take lead

England removed wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant but Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul held the fort as India went to lunch with a lead in the first innings on day three of the opening Test on Friday. India are at 191/5 with a lead of 8 runs. Rahul (77*) and Jadeja (27*) are unbeaten at the crease. For England, Ollie Robinson picked the lone wicket on Friday as he removed Pant.

Resuming the day, India suffered a jolt as the side lost Pant in the 50th over. Rahul and Jadeja then stitched an unbeaten 46-run stand before players went to the Lunch. During the innings, Jadeja went past 2000 Test runs with a glorious boundary.

On Thursday, England ended day two on a high as the momentum shifted towards the hosts after staging a comeback in the second session. India were 125/4 with Rahul and Pant at the crease before an early stump was called due to rain.

In the third session, only one ball was bowled as the rain returned to play the spoilsport. In the second session, India had suffered a collapse as the visitors lost three quick wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane all went cheaply as James Anderson dismissed the India skipper for a golden duck.

Brief Scores: England 183 all out; India 191/5 (KL Rahul 77*, Rohit Sharma 36, James Anderson 2-33) (ANI)

