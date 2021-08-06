Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-China's Liu wins women's javelin with first throw

Maria Andrejczyk of Poland won silver with a throw of 64.61 metres and Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia took bronze with 64.56, her best performance of the season. Liu, who won silver at the 2019 World Championships, is China's second athletics gold medallist at Tokyo so far after Gong Lijiao won the women's shot put earlier this week.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:55 IST
Olympics-Athletics-China's Liu wins women's javelin with first throw
  • Country:
  • Japan

An opening throw of 66.34 metres proved more than enough for China's Liu Shiying to win Olympic gold in the women's javelin on Friday as nobody in the field was able to launch a meaningful challenge. Maria Andrejczyk of Poland won silver with a throw of 64.61 metres and Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia took bronze with 64.56, her best performance of the season.

Liu, who won silver at the 2019 World Championships, is China's second athletics gold medallist at Tokyo so far after Gong Lijiao won the women's shot put earlier this week. Andrejczyk, fourth at the 2016 Games and the favourite after producing a world-leading 71.40 metres in May, struggled to find that form.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021