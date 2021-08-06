Olympics-Athletics-Tortu breaks British hearts to help Italy win men's 4x100m relay

Italy's Filippo Tortu ran a breathtaking final leg to help them win the men's 4x100 metres relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

With Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the individual 100m champion in Tokyo, running second for Italy, Tortu made up almost a metre on Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and beat him on the line as the team won by one-hundredth of a second. It was a new national record for Italy who won the one-lap relay sprint in 37.50 seconds.

Advertisement

Mitchell-Blake was gutted to lose out at the end for Britain, who had won the event by the same margin in 2004 against the United States. Canada did not look to be in the reckoning for a medal at the turn but a brilliant sprint by new 200m champion Andre de Grasse sealed the bronze medal for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)