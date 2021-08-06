Left Menu

Cricket-India all out for 278 v England in Nottingham

Reuters | Nottingham | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:22 IST
India were all out for 278, a lead of 95, in reply to England's first innings total of 183 on day three of the opening test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Opener KL Rahul (84) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (56) shone with the bat for the tourists. For England, Ollie Robinson claimed a career-best 5-85, while James Anderson returned 4-54.

