Cricket-India all out for 278 v England in Nottingham

India were all out for 278, a lead of 95, in reply to England's first innings total of 183 on day three of the opening test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Opener KL Rahul (84) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (56) shone with the bat for the tourists. For England, Ollie Robinson claimed a career-best 5-85, while James Anderson returned 4-54.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)