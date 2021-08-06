India all out for 278, take 95-run lead against England
The hosts had made 183 in the first innings. India 278 all out in 84.5 overs K L Rahul 84, Ravindra Jadeja 56 Ollie Robinson 585, James Anderson 454.
India were all out for 278, taking an important lead of 95 runs on day three of the first Test against England here on Friday.
Resuming the day at 125 for four, India added 153 valuable runs to their first innings score in testing conditions. K L Rahul top scored with 84 while Ravindra Jadeja made 56. England pacer Ollie Robinson picked up his maiden wicket-haul. The hosts had made 183 in the first innings. Brief scores: England 183. India 278 all out in 84.5 overs (K L Rahul 84, Ravindra Jadeja 56; Ollie Robinson 5/85, James Anderson 4/54).
