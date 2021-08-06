Left Menu

Punjab to name roads and schools after Olympic medal winners

Punjab School Education and Public Works Department Minister Vijay Inder Singla Friday said the state government has decided to name roads and schools after Olympic medal winning players.Congratulating the Indian mens hockey team for clinching an Olympic bronze medal after 41 years, he said these players have made the country proud, and naming roads and schools after them would be a small token of appreciation.In an official statement, Singla said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given his approval to the proposal and officials have been directed to initiate the process at the earliest.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:29 IST
Punjab to name roads and schools after Olympic medal winners
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab School Education and Public Works Department Minister Vijay Inder Singla Friday said the state government has decided to name roads and schools after Olympic medal winning players.

Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for clinching an Olympic (bronze) medal after 41 years, he said these players have made the country proud, and naming roads and schools after them would be a small token of appreciation.

In an official statement, Singla said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given his approval to the proposal and officials have been directed to initiate the process at the earliest. He said the road connecting the residence and school of the area of the respective medal winning player will be named after them to inspire the youngsters.

Singla said there was a golden contribution of Punjab in the field of Indian sports. The state has sent a contingent of 20 sportspersons to this Olympics, he said.

In the men's hockey squad, 11 players were from Punjab which included skipper Manpreet Singh and his deputy Harmanpreet Singh.

The women's team has also performed well in the Tokyo Olympics, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021