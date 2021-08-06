Left Menu

Olympics-Soccer-Canada take women's gold after shootout win over Sweden

Canada won the Olympic gold medal in women's football by beating Sweden 3-2 on penalties after the final ended 1-1 following regular and extra time on Friday. Julia Grosso kept her cool with the decisive penalty in sudden death to give Canada their first ever gold in Olympic football after bronze medals at London and Rio. Stina Blackstenius had put Sweden ahead in the 34th minute, steering home after Kosovare Asllani squared the ball.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:37 IST
Olympics-Soccer-Canada take women's gold after shootout win over Sweden

Canada won the Olympic gold medal in women's football by beating Sweden 3-2 on penalties after the final ended 1-1 following regular and extra time on Friday. Julia Grosso kept her cool with the decisive penalty in sudden death to give Canada their first ever gold in Olympic football after bronze medals at London and Rio.

Stina Blackstenius had put Sweden ahead in the 34th minute, steering home after Kosovare Asllani squared the ball. But Canada drew level with a Jesse Fleming penalty in the 67th minute after the referee went to the pitchside monitor and ruled that Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt had brought down Canada striker Christine Sinclair.

Sweden dominated for the remainder of normal time and the 30 minutes of extra time but failed to turn the pressure into efforts on goal. The United States won the bronze medal on Thursday with victory over Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021