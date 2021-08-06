Soccer-Port retain pole position after five-goal win over Dalian

Shanghai Port returned to winning ways on Friday as Ivan Leko's side handed Dalian Pro a 5-0 thrashing to remain in top spot of the Group B standings in the Chinese Super League.

Goals from Zhang Huachen, Yang Shiyuan, Lu Wenjen, Abalahan Haliq and Li Shengdong saw Port ease to a comprehensive victory that keeps them ahead of Changchun Yatai on goal difference. Both teams have 22 points from their 11 games, after Changchun, who defeated Port in the teams' previous game, fought back from going a goal behind to claim a 2-1 win over Shanghai Shenhua.

Advertisement

Junior Negrao's double allowed Changchun to take victory after Matej Jonjic had given Shenhua the lead in the seventh minute when he headed in Adrian Mierzejewski's corner. The Brazilian levelled the scores 11 minutes from time, netting from close range after Wang Peng's shot had come back off the crossbar. Seven minutes later Negrao claimed the winner from the penalty spot.

Hebei FC and Beijing Guoan remain in third and fourth places respectively after the pair shared a 0-0 draw, while last-placed Tianjin Tigers drew 1-1 with Wuhan FC. Teams in this year's Chinese Super League have been divided into two groups of eight with matches being played in centralised hubs in Suzhou and Guangzhou to limit domestic travel due to the pandemic.

Only the top four teams in the groups will advance to the championship playoffs later in the year, while the bottom four will battle to avoid relegation. Shandong Taishan continue to lead Group A after they recorded a 4-2 win over Shenzhen FC on Thursday.

Marouane Fellaini scored twice for Shandong, with all six goals scored in the first half as Hao Wei's team maintained their three-point lead over Guangzhou FC. The eight-time champions now occupy second place on their own on 24 points after Shenzhen's loss and a 2-0 win over Henan Longmen, which came courtesy of second-half goals from Alan Carvalho and Luo Guofu.

Guangzhou City are in fourth after notching up a 2-0 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions, while Chongqing Athletic won their first game in three matches with a 1-0 victory over last-placed Qingdao FC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)