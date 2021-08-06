Soccer-Atalanta sign Turkey defender Demiral on loan

Atalanta have signed Turkey defender Merih Demiral on loan from Juventus with an option to make the move permanent, the Serie A clubs said on Friday. Demiral, 23, joined Juve from Sassuolo in 2019, making 32 appearances in all competitions and winning the league title in 2019-20 plus the Coppa Italia the following season.

Earlier on Friday, Atalanta activated the option to buy Argentina centre back Cristian Romero from Juventus, clearing the way for his proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur. Romero joined Atalanta on a two-year loan in September last year for two million euros ($2.35 million) with an option to buy for 16 million euros ($18.82 million).

Juve confirmed the fee will be paid over three years. The 23-year-old was named Serie A Defender of the Year last season as Atalanta finished third, before featuring for Argentina in their title win at the Copa America.

British media reported that Romero is on the verge of signing a five-year deal at Spurs worth 47 million pounds ($65.21 million). ($1 = 0.8503 euros)

($1 = 0.7207 pounds)

