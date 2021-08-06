The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of day 3 of the first Test between Indian and England.

*Press conference copies at the end of day 3.

Advertisement

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team, golfer Aditi in line for historic podium finish Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) The medal proved elusive but the Indian women's hockey team earned plenty of respect with a momentous fourth-place finish in the Olympic Games where golfer Aditi Ashok also stood on the cusp of history even as star wrestler Bajrang Punia disappointed, here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-2NDLD WOM Bronze lost but hearts won: Indian women's hockey team signs off 4th at Olympics after narrow loss Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off but the stout-hearted side managed to record its best ever finish at the Games here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-WREST-3RDLD IND Wrestling: Bajrang ouwitted by Aliev, to fight for bronze; Seema makes early exit Chiba (Japan), Aug 6 (PTI) Bajrang Punia's perennial leg-defence weakness came to haunt him at the big stage as he lost the men's freestyle 65kg semifinal to three-time world champion Haji Aliev here on Friday and he will now fight for bronze medal at the Olympic Games.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-MARIJNE-LD RESIGNATION Over and out: coach Marijne says Olympics was last assignment with Indian women's hockey team Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne on Friday revealed that the bronze medal match against Great Britain in the ongoing Olympics was his last assignment with the side.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-WOM-LD MARIJNE More competitive matches must for Indian women's hockey team: outgoing coach Marijne Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team's outgoing coach Sjoerd Marijne on Friday said Rani Rampal and her gutsy teammates deserve more international exposure to build on their historic fourth-place finish at the Olympics and the national federation must introduce a domestic league for women to assist their growth.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-WOM-RANI Finishing 4th in Olympics is no small feat but losing medal hurts, says gutted Rani Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) She is proud of the effort but Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal is hurting as well after coming within touching distance of a historic Olympic podium finish only to finish fourth ultimately.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT Made some technical changes in my batting to counter English conditions: Rohit Nottingham, Aug 6 (PTI) India opener Rohit Sharma has revealed that he has made some technical changes in his batting, like staying steady at the crease and playing the ball closer to his body, in his bid to be successful in the challenging English conditions here.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-WOM-IND-LD REAX ''Chin up, you did us proud'': women's hockey team gets lauded for fighting Olympic show New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The bronze medal slipped out of its grasp but the Indian women's hockey team earned plaudits for its gritty display against Great Britain in the play-off match as the country celebrated the side's best-ever performance at the Olympics.

SPO-KHELRATNA-DHYANCHAND-LD REAX Better late than never: Sporting fraternity welcomes decision to rename Khel Ratna after Dhyan Chand New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) India's sporting fraternity on Friday welcomed the renaming of the Khel Ratna in the honour of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, saying that it is only befitting that the country's highest sporting honour is named after one of its greatest.

SPO-OLY-GOLF-2NDLD IND Golfer Aditi Ashok remains strong at Olympics; holds 2nd spot after Round 3 Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a three-under 68 in the third round to hold on to the second position and remain in strong contention for the country's maiden Olympic medal in the sport here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-ATH-2NDLD IND 4x400m relay team fails to make final despite breaking Asian record, race walkers disappoint Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered the Asian record but failed to qualify for the finals while the race walkers produced disappointing performances to bring up the rear in the Olympics here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-WOM-FAMILIES We will win next time: say proud families of India's women hockey players New Delhi/Chandigarh/Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) ''It's alright, they will get the medal next time,'' Savitri Devi, mother of India women's hockey team mid-fielder Neha Goyal, aptly summed up the mood among the families of the players who finished fourth in the Olympics, missing out on a bronze medal despite a gutsy performance.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-VANDANA Police investigating, don't want to comment: Vandana Katariya on alleged casteist slurs hurled at family Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team forward Vandana Katariya on Friday sought to steer clear of commenting on the allegedly casteist slurs hurled at her family after the side lost to Argentina in the Olympic semifinals, saying that the police is probing the incident.

SPO-OLY-WREST-IND-2NDLD COACH WFI sacks wrestler Deepak Punia's coach Gaidarov after he assaults referee in Tokyo (Eds: Recasts intro, minor edits ) Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday terminated the services of Deepak Punia's Russian coach Murad Gaidarov after it emerged that he had assaulted a referee during the ongoing Olympics here. The incident also led to his expulsion from the Games.

SPO-CRI-ANDERSON-KUMBLE Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets Nottingham, Aug 6 (PTI) Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Friday surpassed Indian spin legend Anil Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)