Scoreboard: Tea-Day 3, IND vs ENG

Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st innings: 183 India 1st Innings (overnight 125/4): Rohit Rohit c Sam Curran b Robinson 36 KL Rahul c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 84 Cheteshwar Pujara c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 4 Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 0 Ajinkya Rahane run out 5 Rishabh Pant c Bairstow b Robinson 25 Ravindra Jadeja c Broad b Robinson 56 Shardul Thakur c Root b James Anderson 0 Mohammed Shami b Robinson 13 Jasprit Bumrah c Broad b Robinson 28 Mohammed Sirajnot out 7 Extras: (b-6, lb-6, nb-8) 20 Total: 278 all out in 84.5 overs Fall of wickets: 97-1, 104-2, 104-3, 112-4, 145-5, 205-6, 205-7, 232-8, 245-9 Bowling: James Anderson 23-85-4, Stuart Broad 20-3-70-0, Ollie Robinson 26.6-85-5, Sam Curran 15-25-70. England 2nd Innings: Rory Burns batting 1 Dominic Sibley batting 5 Extras: (w-1, nb-4) 5 Total: 11 for no loss in 6 overs Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-6-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-2-5-0.

