England reach 25 for no loss in 2nd innings as rain stops play in 3rd session
PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England's openers erased 25 runs out of the 95-run first-innings deficit when rain once again stopped play, in the final session of the third day of the first Test against India here.
Rory Burns was batting on 11 and Dom Sibley was on 9 as England batted for 11.1 overs before steady drizzle halted play.
Advertisement
Earlier, India scored 278 in their first innings and got a healthy lead of 95 runs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- England
- Dom Sibley
- Rory Burns
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Finance Ministry officer among 25 global tax experts appointed to UN tax committee
Little over 40 Indian athletes to participate in Olympics opening ceremony amid COVID fears
India reports 41,383 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate below 3 pc
India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383
Indian Coast Guard's MV Hermeez evacuates 12 crew members of MV Kanchan stranded off Umargam