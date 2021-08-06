Left Menu

England reach 25 for no loss in 2nd innings as rain stops play in 3rd session

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:57 IST
England's openers erased 25 runs out of the 95-run first-innings deficit when rain once again stopped play, in the final session of the third day of the first Test against India here.

Rory Burns was batting on 11 and Dom Sibley was on 9 as England batted for 11.1 overs before steady drizzle halted play.

Earlier, India scored 278 in their first innings and got a healthy lead of 95 runs.

