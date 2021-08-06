Sports News Roundup: Barca says even cut-price Messi too expensive to keep; Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Advertisement

Scorching Italian men and dominant Jamaican women continued their country's golden storylines at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as two Belarusian coaches exited in disgrace.

Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

NFL-Native American tribe praises Washington Football Team's ban on headdresses, face paint

The Oneida Indian Nation in New York welcomed the Washington Football Team's recent decision to ban fans from wearing Native American-inspired headdresses or face paint to games at its home stadium for the 2021 season. The Washington Football Team said on its website on Wednesday https://www.washingtonfootball.com/news/the-washington-football-team-welcomes-fans-back-for-2021-season-announces-update: "We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium."

Barca says even cut-price Messi too expensive to keep

Barcelona was forced to let star player Lionel Messi leave the club because his high wages coupled with strict La Liga financial rules could have jeopardised its future, President Joan Laporta said on Friday. Both the club, which has suffered steep losses recently, and 34-year-old Messi had wanted to sign a new contract. But the Argentine's deal would have taken salaries to 110% of the club's earnings, a financially risky move given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laporta said.

Olympics-Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Olympics-Wrestling-Steveson bags super heavyweight gold with last-second win

American 21-year-old Gable Steveson stunned Georgia's triple world champion Geno Petriashvili with a last-gasp victory in the super heavyweight gold medal bout on Friday to win his first Olympic medal. Steveson took the lead when he slammed his 125 kg opponent down for a takedown that echoed around the near-empty arena and nearly scored with a four-point throw but the Georgian gamely fought back with two gut wrench moves to lead 8-5.

MLB roundup: Braves use 6-run 8th to sweep Cards

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as the visiting Atlanta Braves scored six runs in the eighth inning to rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 Thursday night and complete a three-game sweep. The Braves cleared .500 for the first time this season and moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women to go for seventh straight gold v hosts Japan

Team USA have earned a chance to win a seventh straight gold medal in Olympic women's basketball and will face host nation Japan, making their first ever appearance in a medal match. Following the U.S. men's resounding win in the semis https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/basketball-durant-powers-team-usa-win-over-australia-semifinal-2021-08-05, the American women on Friday booked a trip to the finals with a 79-59 drubbing of Serbia at the Saitama Super Arena.

Olympics-Sun bakes volleyball sands as Belarus feels IOC heat

Volleyball players got scorched on the sands of Tokyo Bay https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-vbv/olympics-beach-volleyball-us-ross-klineman-win-gold-in-tokyo-games-idUSL4N2PC1TG and Olympic walkers sweated through their dawn race in Japan's supposedly cooler north https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-ath/update-1-olympics-athletics-polands-tomala-wins-mens-50km-race-walk-idUSL8N2PD02J on Friday, while two Belarusian officials https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/two-belarus-team-members-stripped-games-accreditation-removed-olympic-village-2021-08-05 were expelled after sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya defected. As they came close to wilting in the heat, be it actual or metaphorical, Filippo Tortu simply took the breath away with a stunning anchor leg in the men's 4x100 metres relay to bring Italy an unprecedented fifth Olympic track and field gold.

Olympics-Athletics-Relay golds cap amazing week for Italy, Jamaica

Italy capped the most amazing week in their athletics history on Friday by winning a shock gold in the men's sprint relay, as Jamaica's women underlined their Tokyo dominance by romping home in theirs. On a night when American Allyson Felix also became the most decorated track and field athlete in Olympic history and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan's dream of an unprecedented Games treble disappeared, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei wiped away his 10,000 metres disappointment with an impressive 5,000m win.

Olympics-IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

Two Belarus coaches who cut short https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-belarusian-sprinter-decided-defect-way-airport-family-fears-about-2021-08-05 sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Olympics have had their accreditation revoked and been removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village, the International Olympic Committee said, days after they ordered Tsimanouskaya pack her bags and go to the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)