Soccer-Kane says 'never refused to train', to return to Spurs on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he "never refused" to train and will return to the Premier League club on Saturday amid speculation over the England international's future. Kane did not show up for pre-season training this week amid reports that he was trying to force a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

"It's almost ten years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you -- fans -- have shown me total support and love. That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism," he tweeted https://twitter.com/HKane/status/1423678961746337795/photo/1. "While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned."

