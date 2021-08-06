Soccer-Kane says 'never refused to train', to return to Spurs on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he "never refused" to train and will return to the Premier League club on Saturday amid speculation over the England international's future.

Kane did not show up for pre-season training this week amid reports that he was trying to force a move to Premier League champions Manchester City. "It's almost ten years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you - the fans - have shown me total support and love. That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism," he tweeted https://twitter.com/HKane/status/1423678961746337795/photo/1.

"While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned." The 28-year-old added: "I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club."

Earlier on Friday, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that the club were still keen to sign the England captain after an initial offer reportedly worth 100 million pounds ($138.65 million) was turned down by the London club in June. "He is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, it is finished... I think Man City and many clubs in the world want to try to sign him, we are not an exception, but it depends on Tottenham," Guardiola told reporters.

"Harry is exceptional and we are interested in him but if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, nothing more to say." Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with club chairman Daniel Levy to leave Tottenham this summer, with Levy in June saying that the player's interests will be protected but suggesting that a deal could be difficult to do.

