U'khand govt to give Rs 25 lakh to hockey player Vandana Katariya

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:44 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh on Friday to Indian women's hockey team member Vandana Katariya for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

''We are proud that Uttarakhand's daughter Vandana Katariya made an unforgettable contribution to India's great performance in women's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. In recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh,'' Dhami said.

An attractive new sports policy will soon be introduced in the state that will help nourish budding talent in different games, he added.

The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match in Tokyo on Friday.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

