One thing I learnt in last two years is to be ready to do anything for team: KL Rahul

The two years that he has been away from the Test team has taught KL Rahul the lesson on making most of the opportunities that come his way like the he did in the first Test against England with a fine 84.

Rahul has been picked for this tour as a back-up middle-order batter but shin injury to Shubman Gill and concussion of Mayank Agarwal ensured a first XI spot as an opener and the talented right-hander put his hand up in adverse conditions.

Advertisement

''Look, if anything in the last two years I have learnt, that you be ready to do anything, I have been asked to do different roles, a lot of times and I quite enjoy doing it, so this was another opportunity for me to go out there and challenge myself,'' Rahul said during the media conference when asked about the mental switch from middle-order to opening.

After bundling out England for a meagre 183, India rode on Rahul’s classy 84 and Jadeja’s 56 to end post a competitive 278, and take a strong 95-run lead. England ended the third day, which was called off early due to rain at 25/0.

Asked how he has worked on his midset, the soft-spoken Bengaluru resident said: ''Obviously, the Test cricket I have played so far, I have opened the batting, so something that I have done now all my life, so it wasn't something really new. ''I have opened for India in the past. So when the opportunity presented itself, I wanted to go out there and grab it and make the most of it,'' added Rahul, who shared a 97-run stand with Rohit Sharma and 60 with Ravindra Jadeja. According to Rahul, who anchored the Indian innings, he was pleased that he showed discipline.

''Happy that today I could go out there, show a lot of discipline, and get my team a good start and put us in a good position,'' he quipped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)