Left Menu

Olympics-Volleyball player claims innocence over positive drug test

“Recently, numerous Brazilian athletes have been victims of incidents involving Ostarina,” it added, without clarifying further. The Brazilian Olympic Committee broke the news of her positive test shortly before Brazil’s semi-final against South Korea. Brazil won 3-0 to qualify for Sunday’s gold medal game against the United States. The positive test was taken out of competition at the Brazilian volleyball training centre on July 7, the committee said.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 07-08-2021 05:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 05:10 IST
Olympics-Volleyball player claims innocence over positive drug test
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A Brazilian volleyball player suspended for doping while competing in the Tokyo Olympics has claimed the banned substance found in a July test was introduced accidentally into her system. In a letter released by her lawyer on Friday, Tandara Caixeta, who has left the team’s camp and flown home to Brazil, did not explain further but said she had not knowningly taken Ostarina, a drug used by bodybuilders and to improve athletic performance.

“We fully trust that we will prove Ostarina entered accidentally into the athlete’s organism and that it was not used to enhance sporting performance,” said the lawyer’s letter. “Recently, numerous Brazilian athletes have been victims of incidents involving Ostarina,” it added, without clarifying further.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee broke the news of her positive test shortly before Brazil’s semi-final against South Korea. Brazil won 3-0 to qualify for Sunday’s gold medal game against the United States.

The positive test was taken out of competition at the Brazilian volleyball training centre on July 7, the committee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021