TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Scorching Italian men and dominant Jamaican women continued their country's golden storylines at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as two Belarusian coaches exited in disgrace.

Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

Olympics-Soccer-Sinclair finally claims soccer gold for Canada

After two bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, Christine Sinclair finally got her hands on Olympic gold when Canada beat Sweden 3-2 on penalties at the Tokyo Games after Friday's final ended 1-1 following extra time. After going a goal down in the first half, the grit of the 38-year-old Sinclair and the Canadians saw them through against a Swedish side that seemed superior until they came undone in the shoot-out.

Olympics-Karate-From rags-to-medal, Torres dedicates win to immigrant parents

When Ariel Torres was 11, he stood with a collection jar at a traffic light, day in and day out, striking karate poses as his father stood next to him holding a sign that read 'Donations for Karate Competition'. His family, who left Cuba for the United States when Torres was four, couldn't afford the trip to the national karate championships that he wanted to compete in. But Torres's parents didn't want to disappoint their son, who never asked for much knowing that money was tight.

Barca says even cut-price Messi too expensive to keep

Barcelona was forced to let star player Lionel Messi leave the club because his high wages coupled with strict La Liga financial rules could have jeopardised its future, President Joan Laporta said on Friday. Both the club, which has suffered steep losses recently, and 34-year-old Messi had wanted to sign a new contract. But the Argentine's deal would have taken salaries to 110% of the club's earnings, a financially risky move given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laporta said.

MLB roundup: Braves use 6-run 8th to sweep Cards

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as the visiting Atlanta Braves scored six runs in the eighth inning to rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 Thursday night and complete a three-game sweep. The Braves cleared .500 for the first time this season and moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

Italy "keeps on dreaming" after record medal haul in Tokyo

Italians packing for their mid-August break rejoiced on Friday as the country's athletics team won their fifth gold in Tokyo, pushing their overall medals total at a single Olympics above the previous record of 36 set at the 1960 Rome Games. "Italy keeps on dreaming ... we're the fastest in the world," read the headline of leading daily Corriere della Sera after Italy won a shock 4x100 metres men's relay gold, beating Britain by one-hundredth of a second.

Olympics-Volleyball player claims innocence over positive drug test

A Brazilian volleyball player suspended for doping while competing in the Tokyo Olympics has claimed the banned substance found in a July test was introduced accidentally into her system. In a letter released by her lawyer on Friday, Tandara Caixeta, who has left the team’s camp and flown home to Brazil, did not explain further but said she had not knowningly taken Ostarina, a drug used by bodybuilders and to improve athletic performance.

Olympics-Sun bakes volleyball sands as Belarus feels IOC heat

Volleyball players got scorched on the sands of Tokyo Bay https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-vbv/olympics-beach-volleyball-us-ross-klineman-win-gold-in-tokyo-games-idUSL4N2PC1TG and Olympic walkers sweated through their dawn race in Japan's supposedly cooler north https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-ath/update-1-olympics-athletics-polands-tomala-wins-mens-50km-race-walk-idUSL8N2PD02J on Friday, while two Belarusian officials https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/two-belarus-team-members-stripped-games-accreditation-removed-olympic-village-2021-08-05 were expelled after sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya defected. As they came close to wilting in the heat, be it actual or metaphorical, Filippo Tortu simply took the breath away with a stunning anchor leg in the men's 4x100 metres relay to bring Italy an unprecedented fifth Olympic track and field gold.

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins women's marathon gold

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the Olympic women's marathon in Sapporo on Saturday, claiming the country's second consecutive gold medal in the event. Fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei took silver and Molly Seidel of the United States took bronze.

Olympics-IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

Two Belarus coaches who cut short https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-belarusian-sprinter-decided-defect-way-airport-family-fears-about-2021-08-05 sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Olympics have had their accreditation revoked and been removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village, the International Olympic Committee said, days after they ordered Tsimanouskaya pack her bags and go to the airport.

