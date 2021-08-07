Left Menu

Olympics-Wrestling-Rio gold medalist Akgul says mulled quitting after Tokyo defeat

The 21-year-old U.S. wrestler later defeated Georgia's triple world champion Geno Petriashvili with a last-gasp victory in the super heavyweight gold medal bout on Friday to win his first Olympic medal. Akgul said he had a dark time on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 08:07 IST
Olympics-Wrestling-Rio gold medalist Akgul says mulled quitting after Tokyo defeat

Rio 2016 gold medalist Taha Akgul of Turkey said he considered "hanging up the boots" after failing to retain his title in Tokyo, losing to gold medal winner Gable Steveson in the second round of men's super heavyweight competition.

Stevenson stunned Akgul on Thursday without dropping points. The 21-year-old U.S. wrestler later defeated Georgia's triple world champion Geno Petriashvili with a last-gasp victory in the super heavyweight gold medal bout on Friday to win his first Olympic medal.

Akgul said he had a dark time on Thursday. "I sat down and thought long and hard, and I had very dark thoughts. I thought I should hang up my boots, and there would be no return if I made that decision," Akgul told Reuters following the medal ceremony late on Friday at the Makuhari Messe Hall near Tokyo.

"It's not about being defeated. It's about being defeated in a way that was beneath me. I wasn't even feeling tired at the end of the bout." "I am not that sort of an athlete. I may get defeats, I have been defeated many times, but I always give my rivals a hard time. Not this time. It's not me," Akgul said.

Akgul added that winning the bronze medal on Friday was a strong boost of morale for him, and that he would continue wrestling, eyeing another medal at Paris 2024. Steveson has repeatedly said Akgul was his favourite wrestler. On Friday, Steveson reiterated his respect for the two time world champion, saying that he grew up watching Akgul and Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, the silver medalist at Tokyo.

Akgul said, despite the defeat, he was happy to have welcomed a new fierce competition to the wrestling world. "He (Steveson) came to me and said I was his favourite athlete, someone who looked up to. We agreed to exchange singlets, it will be a good memory."

"I am looking forward to playing against him again and winning the revenge match. I will train accordingly. He is a great wrestler. There is a new hero in town." (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Michael Perry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021