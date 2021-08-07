Kenya finish 1-2 in women's marathon in Sapporo at Tokyo 2020
Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the womens marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo.Jepchirchir finished in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat.
Jepchirchir finished in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze. A race that was moved to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat in Tokyo found little relief on a winding course through the city. There were 88 runners entered in the field, with more than a dozen recording a did not finish. That included world champion Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya.
