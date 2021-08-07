Left Menu

Monaco held by visiting Nantes 1-1 in French league opener

Monaco was frustrated in a 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French leagues season-opening game.Desperate defending earned the visitor a point as Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont saved from Aurelien Tchouameni as the ball ricocheted around the penalty area on Friday.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 07-08-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 09:28 IST
Monaco held by visiting Nantes 1-1 in French league opener
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Monaco was frustrated in a 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French league's season-opening game.

Desperate defending earned the visitor a point as Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont saved from Aurelien Tchouameni as the ball ricocheted around the penalty area on Friday. Monaco finished third last season and made a number of summer signings in its bid to win its first league title since 2017. German goalkeeper Alexander Nübel failed to impress on his league debut following his loan move from Bayern Munich, and Dutch striker Myron Boadu, who joined from Alkmaar, should have scored early on when he missed an open goal.

Gelson Martins stretched to reach Brazilian defender Caio Henrique's cross for the opener in the 14th.

Manaco played with more intent, though it failed to build on its possession, and Jean-Charles Castelletto equalized for Nantes in the 42nd with a header to a corner. Nübel, who failed to break through at Bayern last season, remained rooted to his line.

Martins came closest in a second half of few chances before Lafont secured Nantes a point.

Paris Saint-Germain visits Troyes on Saturday and defending champion Lille plays Metz on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021