Germany wins gold in men's kayak four 500m
Germany has won the men's kayak four 500 meters to make Ronald Rauhe the first man to medal in canoe sprint in five Olympic Games.
The 39-year-old Rauhe is also the second-oldest gold medal winner in the men's canoe sprint. Only Sweden's Gert Fredriksson was older at 40 in 1960.
The German kayak was trailing Spain at the 250-meter mark before rallying to win by 0.226 seconds. Spain won silver and Slovakia won bronze.
The men's kayak four 500 at the Tokyo Games replaced the kayak four 1,000, which was held from 1964 to 2016.
