Left Menu

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Norway's Mol and Sorum wins men's gold at Tokyo Games

The pair then celebrated with the Norway delegation before the rain started to come down heavily in the Tokyo Bay area, a welcome break from the earlier scorching temperatures at the court. Earlier on Saturday, Qatar's Younousse and Tijan defeated Latvia's Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs to win their country's first Olympic medal in the sport.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 09:51 IST
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Norway's Mol and Sorum wins men's gold at Tokyo Games
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Christian Sorum and Anders Mol won gold in the men's beach volleyball at the Tokyo Games on Saturday to give Norway its first Olympic medal in the sport. The Norwegians beat Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team 21-17 21-18 in the final, while Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan finished third to take the bronze medal.

The winning point came as a Russian serve got caught in the net, prompting Mol and Sorum to shout in triumph, take off their shirts, and raised their fists in victory. The pair then celebrated with the Norway delegation before the rain started to come down heavily in the Tokyo Bay area, a welcome break from the earlier scorching temperatures at the court.

Earlier on Saturday, Qatar's Younousse and Tijan defeated Latvia's Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs to win their country's first Olympic medal in the sport. The Qatar duo delivered powerful spikes and relentlessly blocked those of their opponents to win 21-12 21-18.

Rap and hip-hop music echoed through the venue and while there was no spectators there to enjoy it the countries' delegations did their best to create an atmosphere, with the stand adorned with a big national flag of Latvia. On Friday, April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women's gold medal for the United States, the birthplace of beach volleyball.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021