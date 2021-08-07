Left Menu

Olympics-Golf-Korda claims gold medal and another family triumph

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 10:27 IST
Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. New Zealander Lydia Ko and Japan's Mone Inami will have a playoff for the silver and bronze medals at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Overnight leader by three strokes, Korda gave up a share of the lead to Japan's fast-finishing Inami on the 17th but the home favourite bogeyed 18, giving the American a precious one-stroke buffer as she shot towards the final green. Korda landed her second in regulation and two-putted for the winning par, finishing with a 69 for a 17-under total of 267.

Korda was joined on the green by her sister Jessica, who finished tied for 15th and gave the winner a hug. Korda's triumph followed Xander Schauffele's win in the men's event on Sunday, underlining the United States' superpower status in the sport.

It continues Korda's annus mirabilis, having clinched her first major and the world number one ranking at the Women's PGA Championship in June. The gold medal also gives the Korda family another precious heirloom to rival father Petr's Australian Open tennis trophy.

The Kordas can hope for plenty more, with Nelly's older sister Jessica a six-times winner on the LPGA Tour in her own right and younger brother Sebastian a title-winner on the ATP tennis tour at the age of 21.

