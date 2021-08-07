Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Canoe sprint-Brazil's Queiroz dos Santos shines, disappointment for Carrington; Olympics-Athletics-Spectators come out to cheer on marathon runners and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Brazil's Queiroz dos Santos shines, disappointment for Carrington

Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos dominated the Olympic men's canoe single 1,000 meters event to win the gold medal at the Sea Forest Waterway on Saturday after defending champion Sebastian Brendel failed to reach the final. The 27-year-old Queiroz dos Santos, the silver medallist in Rio, finished with a time of four minutes, 04.408 seconds, ahead of China's Liu Hao and Moldova's Serghei Tarnovschi.

Olympics-Athletics-Spectators come out to cheer on marathon runners

Spectators came out to cheer on the runners in the Olympic women's marathon on Saturday, ignoring calls by organizers to stay home and avoid gathering in crowds that could spread COVID-19. Local residents gathered near the finish line in Odori Park and other spots along the course, waving flags, clapping and taking smartphone videos as the runners passed by.

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Norway's Mol and Sorum wins men's gold at Tokyo Games

Christian Sorum and Anders Mol won gold in the men's beach volleyball at the Tokyo Games on Saturday to give Norway its first Olympic medal in the sport. The Norwegians beat Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team 21-17 21-18 in the final, while Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan finished third to take the bronze medal.

Olympics-Relay controversy key to Belarusian sprinter's defection

Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya travelled thousands of miles because she desperately did not want to run 400 meters. The 24-year-old Belarusian was removed from the Tokyo Olympics by her team and taken to the airport against her wishes last Sunday after complaining publicly that coaches had entered her in the 4x400m relay days before the event.

Olympics-Golf-Korda claims gold medal and another family triumph

Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete the United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. New Zealander Lydia Ko and Japan's Mone Inami will have a playoff for the silver and bronze medals at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

MLB roundup: Braves use 6-run 8th to sweep Cards

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as the visiting Atlanta Braves scored six runs in the eighth inning to rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 Thursday night and complete a three-game sweep. The Braves cleared .500 for the first time this season and moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

Olympics-Athletics-Marathon newcomer Seidel battles elite to win bronze

Molly Seidel may have been competing in just her third marathon but the American relished the role of disruptor as she ran alongside the sport's elite and took bronze in the Olympic women's event on Saturday. Seidel, who switched from shorter distances and debuted at the U.S. trials in Atlanta last year, had not made any prediction lists in a field led by heavyweights like Kenya's Brigid Kosgei and Ruth Chepngetich, the world champion.

Olympics-Diving-China's Cao advances to men's 10m platform diving finals

China's Cao Yuan advanced to the men's 10 meter platform diving finals at the 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, as he looks to earn a seventh diving gold for his country in Tokyo. Cao, who won gold in the 10m synchronized event in London and the 3m individual in Rio, got off to a slow start in the semi-finals in Tokyo, finishing the first round in the sixth position.

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins women's marathon with a late burst

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the Olympic women's marathon in Sapporo on Saturday, outduelling compatriot Brigid Kosgei in the final minutes and claiming her country's second consecutive gold medal in the event. Kosgei took silver and Molly Seidel of the United States, competing in just her third marathon after moving up from shorter distances, claimed bronze.

Olympics-Judo-Riner shines even as Japan judokas win record gold

Japanese judokas achieved a record gold medal rush for the host country at the Tokyo Games, but it was France's Teddy Riner who stole the show at the home of judo in the end. Of the 14 weight categories for the men and women, Japan won nine golds, a silver, and a bronze in the individual contests in Tokyo - a record haul since judo became an Olympic event for men in 1964 and for women in 1992.

