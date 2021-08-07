Left Menu

Hard to be happy with 4th place at Olympics: Aditi Ashok

Just having more top finishes, even if its not exactly a podium finish, will maybe bring more support to the sport, with more kids picking it up. Golf wasnt even an Olympic sport.You just pick it up, work hard and have fun every day.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 11:26 IST
Hard to be happy with 4th place at Olympics: Aditi Ashok
Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
  • Country:
  • Japan

In any other tournament, Aditi Ashok would have gladly taken a fourth-place finish but this was the Olympics and the golfer said it is hard for her to be happy even though she produced the best ever performance by an Indian at the showpiece.

Overnight sole 2nd, Aditi finished fourth with a three-under 68 in the final round that left her 15-under 269 overall at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club where world number one Nelly Korda of the USA took gold with a four-round total of 17-under 267.

''In any other tournament I would be really happy, but it's hard to be happy with fourth place. I played good and gave it my 100 per cent,'' she said.

The 23-year-old was not particularly happy with her final round show even though it was studded with five birdies against just two bogeys.

''I was just missing so many fairways. The front nine I just hit one and the back nine I think I must have hit maybe three of four more.

''That was bad today, put me out of position. I couldn't get close to the flag,'' she rued.

But she is hopeful that her stellar performance would ignite unprecedented interest in the sport, which is perceived to be elitist.

''I wish I had a medal, but I hope everyone is still happy. Going into the round, I didn't think about it (people watching her on TV) too much,'' she said. ''Just having more top finishes, even if it's not exactly a podium finish, will maybe bring more support to the sport, (with) more kids picking it up. That helps build the game,'' she said.

Golf returned to Olympics in 2016 after over a 100-year gap and Aditi had competed at that edition, finishing tied 41st. ''Obviously, when I started golf, I never dreamt of contending at the Olympics. Golf wasn't even an Olympic sport.

''You just pick it up, work hard and have fun every day. And then sometimes you get here,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021