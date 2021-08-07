Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Volleyball-Argentina beat Brazil in tense full sets to win bronze; Olympics-Basketball-U.S. beat France to win 16th men's gold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Volleyball-Argentina beat Brazil in tense full sets to win bronze

Argentina stunned 2016 gold medallists Brazil in a tense full-set match in the men's volleyball tournament on Saturday to take the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, sending the world's top-ranked team home without an Olympic medal for the first time since 2000. Sixth-ranked Argentina had lost to their South American rivals in a full-set preliminary match, but they edged powerhouse Brazil to win 25-23 20-25 20-25 25-17 15-13 in the bronze match.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. beat France to win 16th men's gold

Kevin Durant led Team USA's victory over France in the men's basketball final in Tokyo on Saturday, avenging a first-round loss and claiming a 16th gold for the country in the sport. Durant, who in these Games surpassed Carmelo Anthony as the United States' highest career scorer, led with 29 points in the 87-82 victory at the Saitama Super Arena.

Olympics-Cycling-Germany's Hinze eases into women's sprint quarter-finals

Germany's reigning world champion Emma Hinze fired a warning to her rivals when she overpowered China's Zhong Tianshi to reach the women's Olympic sprint quarter-finals on Saturday. Hinze had failed to light up the Izu Velodrome so far this week, despite having taken world titles in individual sprint, team sprint and keirin events last year.

Olympics-Relay controversy key to Belarusian sprinter's defection

Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya travelled thousands of miles because she desperately did not want to run 400 metres. The 24-year-old Belarusian was removed from the Tokyo Olympics by her team and taken to the airport against her wishes last Sunday after complaining publicly that coaches had entered her in the 4x400m relay days before the event.

Olympics-Golf-Korda claims gold medal and another family triumph

Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. Japan's Mone Inami took the silver in a playoff with New Zealand's bronze medallist Lydia Ko, the home favourite bringing her proud coach to tears at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Olympics-Boxing-Newcomer Sousa wins gold for Brazil with stunning last-gasp knockout

Unheralded Brazilian Hebert Sousa won the Olympic middleweight boxing gold on Saturday with a stunning third-round knockout of Ukrainian Oleksandr Khyzhniak, turning around a fight he had all but lost to win Brazil's second-ever Games gold in the sport. Khyzhniak had the edge in the fight with quick and big punches but Sousa, who has no championship titles to his name, fought hard to stay in the match and from nowhere unleashed a fierce left that sent his opponent to the floor.

MLB roundup: Braves use 6-run 8th to sweep Cards

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as the visiting Atlanta Braves scored six runs in the eighth inning to rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 Thursday night and complete a three-game sweep. The Braves cleared .500 for the first time this season and moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

Olympics-Athletics-Marathon newcomer Seidel battles elite to win bronze

Molly Seidel may have been competing in just her third marathon but the American relished the role of disruptor as she ran alongside the sport's elite and took bronze in the Olympic women's event on Saturday. Seidel, who switched from shorter distances and debuted at the U.S. trials in Atlanta last year, had not made any prediction lists in a field led by heavyweights like Kenya's Brigid Kosgei and Ruth Chepngetich, the world champion.

Olympics-Tokyo feared Games would spread COVID; numbers suggest that didn't happen

Before the Olympics began, Japan had feared that the 2020 Games, with thousands of officials, media and athletes descending on Tokyo in the middle of a pandemic, might spread COVID-19, introduce new variants and overwhelm the medical system. But as the Games draw near their end, the infection numbers from inside the Olympic "bubble https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tale-two-cities-bubble-tokyo-outside-2021-07-29 " - a set of venues, hotels and the media centre to which those coming for the Games had been mostly confined - tell a different story.

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins women's marathon with late burst

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the Olympic women's marathon in Sapporo on Saturday, outduelling compatriot Brigid Kosgei in the final minutes and claiming her country's second consecutive gold medal in the event. Kosgei took silver and Molly Seidel of the United States, competing in just her third marathon after moving up from shorter distances, claimed bronze.

