Rugby-All Blacks beat Wallabies 33-25 at Eden Park

The All Blacks produced a second-half blitzkrieg before conceding a string of late tries in a 33-25 win over Australia on a blustery night at Eden Park on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the Bledisloe Cup. Unbeaten at the Auckland venue since 1994, Ian Foster's side ran in three tries in a 13-minute burst after the break to kill off the contest with an awesome display of forward muscle and backline inspiration.

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga scored an intercept try in an 18-point game, while Sevu Reece, David Havili and Damian McKenzie also crossed for the home side. Fullback Tom Banks scored two late tries and Jordan Uelese another after the siren to give the Wallabies some consolation, with winger Andrew Kellaway scoring the first five-pointer of the match in the 35th minute.