Olympics-Rhythmic Gymnastics-Israel's Ashram takes gold in individual
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 15:01 IST
Israel's Linoy Ashram won the individual all-around gold medal on Saturday, the first time since 2000 that a rhythmic gymnast who is not Russian has taken the title at the Olympic Games.
Russian Dina Averina, three-times world champion, took the silver, while Belarus's Alina Harnasko bagged bronze.
