US overwhelms Spain for 3rd straight water polo gold

Hungary earned the countrys first medal in womens water polo, beating the Russian team 11-9 for bronze.Vanda Valyi scored three times on three shots for Hungary, which finished fourth in each of the past three Games.Captain Rita Kesthelyi had two goals.

US overwhelms Spain for 3rd straight water polo gold
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Ashleigh Johnson was terrific, Maddie Musselman dazzled once again and Maggie Steffens led a stellar defensive performance.

The U.S. dynasty in women's water polo is alive and well.

Johnson made 11 saves, Musselman scored three times and the U.S. won its third consecutive gold medal on Saturday, routing Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Aria Fischer, Kaleigh Gilchrist, and Alys Williams had two goals apiece as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

The U.S. joins the men's teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six editions of the women's tournament at the Games.

Monica Garcia had two goals for Spain, which has lost 13 in a row against the U.S., including the finals of the 2017 and 2019 world championships. The silver medal matches the country's best finish in the women's competition.

Garcia, Anni Espar, Roser Tarrago, Laura Ester, Pili Pena, and Marta Bach also played for Spain when it lost to the United States in the final at the 2012 Olympics, and they looked primed for revenge in Tokyo. The reigning European champions had won five of six, outlasting Hungary in the semifinals.

Instead, Spain was pushed aside by the U.S. once again.

Steffens and company saved their best for last — like they so often do. The Americans were shaken by their loss to Hungary, but they regrouped with their depth and defense.

Six U.S. players scored on the way to a 7-4 halftime lead. Spain didn't get its first goal until there was 2:15 left in the first quarter.

When the U.S. ripped off five straight goals in the third period, it was all over. Johnson took a seat on the bench for the final minutes, and the party was on.

Hungary earned the country's first medal in women's water polo, beating the Russian team 11-9 for bronze.

Vanda Valyi scored three times on three shots for Hungary, which finished fourth in each of the past three games.

Captain Rita Kesthelyi had two goals. Her father, Tibor, played water polo for Hungary in the 1988 Olympics, and she said her mother was among the first women to play the sport in her country. Rita Kesthelyi fought back tears when asked about the significance of the bronze medal.

"I'm sure everyone is very, very proud of us and happy that we achieve this," she said. "It's a huge step in our history."

