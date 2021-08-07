Left Menu

Olympics-Handball-Spain claim bronze with 33-31 victory over Egypt

Spain claimed the bronze medal in Olympic men's handball for the fourth time in their history with a 33-31 win over Egypt at the Tokyo Games on Saturday. The two sides battled each other in a close fight at the Yoyogi National Stadium before Spain pulled ahead to lead 19-16 at halftime as they missed fewer chances and played more effectively than their opponents.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 15:07 IST
Olympics-Handball-Spain claim bronze with 33-31 victory over Egypt
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • Japan

Spain claimed the bronze medal in Olympic men's handball for the fourth time in their history with a 33-31 win over Egypt at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

The two sides battled each other in a close fight at the Yoyogi National Stadium before Spain pulled ahead to lead 19-16 at halftime as they missed fewer chances and played more effectively than their opponents. Egypt, who was the first non-European team to play for an Olympic medal since South Korea earned silver at the 1988 Games, stepped up the pace after the break, closing the three-point gap.

The teams were then locked in a tense showdown until Spain took a two-goal lead at 30-28 with less than five minutes to go, which proved too big a gap for the 'Pharaohs' to bridge. Spain, who also won bronze at 1996, 2000, and 2008 Games, retained their lead as they secured a 33-31 victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021